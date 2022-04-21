COMSTOCK PARK — The Ludington baseball team struggled on defense and got behind by six runs, but rally to win a Lakes 8 Activities Conference game against Muskegon Catholic, 10-7, Thursday, at Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark in Comstock Park, the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps.
Ludington's Jonny Weinert recorded the win, pitching 2 2/3 innings, giving up no hits, no earned runs and striking out two.
"Wilson Gunsell and Jonny Weinert did a great job on the mound to minimize damage and keep us in striking distance," Ludington coach Evan Kroeze said. "Today showed how mentally tough our team is. Offensively, the guys just didn't quit.
"Our two sophomores, Gage Jones and Evan McCarthy, had two massive hits late in the game to take the lead, and we didn't look back from there," commented Kroeze.
Jones was 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Ludington (5-0, 3-0 Lakes 8) and McCarthy was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.