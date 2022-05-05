After playing in Orchard View on Wednesday, the Ludington baseball team played host to Orchard View at Don Stokely Diamond in Ludington and were victorious in a single Lakes 8 Activities Conference game, 9-3.
"The guys did a nice job completing the sweep and bringing a lot of energy coming off a road game the night before. Wilson Gunsell and Gabe Hogenson did a nice job on the mound after not pitching for two weeks," said Ludington baseball coach, Evan Kroeze. "Going into this weekend, we still need to work on our hitting with runners in scoring position, but we feel like we are in a good spot and are looking forward to competing for another Ace Larsen's Trophy."
Gunsell pitched five innings, allowing four hits, but had four strikeouts and a single earned run.
Hogenson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Evan McCarthy was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
The Orioles are now 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the Lakes 8 conference.