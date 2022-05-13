MUSKEGON — Ludington baseball dropped a single game to North Muskegon on Friday, 6-5, at Marsh Field in Muskegon and now have a 12-7 overall record.
"Tonight's loss definitely stings as we feel like we let this one slip as we had a 5-2 lead going in to the seventh," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "North Muskegon is a great team and we think Nathan Dillehay did an excellent job competing and giving us a chance to win the game."
Nathan Dillehay started and pitched six innings for the Orioles, giving up 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out three. Jonny Weinert took the loss, pitching 1/3 inning, allowing two hits and two earned runs.
Offensively, Stephen Weinert was 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and walked twice.
"The message to the guys was to keep our heads high through. They played championship caliber baseball tonight and fought the entire game. If we bring that level every night, we will end up where we need to be," added Kroeze.