MUSKEGON — Ludington's baseball team dropped the 2023 season opener in a road trip to Oakridge on Tuesday, 6-0, 4-1.
"This is obviously a disappointing way to start the season," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "We knew we were going to have our hands full against a solid Oakridge team…and we did not do enough to come out with wins."
In game one, Nathan Dillehay took the loss on the mound, pitching four innings, giving up four hits, one walk, six strikeouts and allowing four earned runs.
Game two was called for darkness after six innings. Jonny Weinert took the pitching loss, throwing 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and four earned runs.
"Pitching wise, I think our starters looked solid and gave us a chance to win both games," said Kroeze. "The key difference tonight was offense. We did not capitalize on our scoring opportunities as we left 11 runners on base."
The Orioles are back on the diamond on Friday when they host Fruitport at Marsh Field in Muskegon.