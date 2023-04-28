Ludington baseball hosted Spring Lake in a doubleheader at Oriole Field, with the Lakers getting the most of the Orioles, winning 8-0 and 3-1 on Friday.
"We knew we were going to have our hands full with a good Spring Lake team," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "Unfortunately, we just could not get the bats going. They kept us off balance all night, and we could not adjust in time."
Taking the loss on the mound in game one was Jack Stidham, pitching five innings, striking out six and being tagged for six hits. Four of the eight runs scored by Spring Lake were earned.
"Pitching-wise, it was two tough (losses) for our starters," said Kroeze. "We thought both did a good job and put us in a spot to win."
In game two, Brody Kaminski was tagged for the loss, pitching seven innings, giving up three earned runs and seven hits and pitching three strikeouts.
Jonny Weinert and Evan McCarthy were both 1-for-2 at the plate and both had a walk; Weinert also scored a run.
Ludington (4-7, 3-3 WMC Lakes) will travel to Middleville Thornapple Kellogg on Saturday for a wooden bat tournament.