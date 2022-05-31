FRUITPORT — Ludington baseball traveled to Fruitport on Tuesday to see good competition as they prep for districts and saw some great pitching, suffering a 3-0 single game loss.
Hayden Madl started the game on the mound, pitched two innings, gave up two hits, an earned run and struck out four for the Orioles (18-10). Nathan Dillehay then came in to pitch three innings, allowing three hits while striking out two. Jonny Weinert finished the last inning of the game, giving up one hit, one earned run, and struck out two.
“The goal of the final game on Tuesday is to see good competition and play clean baseball going in to Saturday and we feel like we did that overall,” said Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze. “We were able to get our three main pitchers good innings today and all three did a nice job honing in their pitches.
“Offensively, we saw some great pitching tonight and did not adjust quick enough,” he said, “but we will take that as a lesson going into the weekend. We are excited for Saturday and hope to bring a trophy home.”