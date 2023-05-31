The Ludington baseball team ended the regular season with an 8-6 loss to North Muskegon on Wednesday at Oriole Field.
Four different pitchers got time on the mound for the Orioles. Nathan Dillehay took the loss and pitched two innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs and striking out one.
Jonny Weinert and Aris Knoll each pitched two innings.
Offensively, Cole Johnson went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Dillehay drove in two runs. Brody Kaminski went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
“Though losing is always disappointing, tonight was about getting ready for districts on Saturday, and we feel like we accomplished that goal,” Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze said. “We were able to get four different guys work on the mound, and offensively, we had good at-bats for the most part. All focus now goes toward playing our best baseball in Kingsley against Gladwin.”
Ludington finishes the season with a record of 13-17 overall and 5-7 in the WMC Lakes division. It’ll take on Gladwin in a MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal game on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kingsley.