MIDDLEVILLE — Traveling to Middleville to play in the Thornapple Kellogg Wood Bat Invitational on Saturday, the Ludington baseball team came home with a 1-1 record, winning the first game, but dropping the second.
Ludington (5-8) won the first game against Delton Kellogg, 10-6. Jonny Weinert threw five innings, gave up five hits, allowed just one earned run and struck out eight, earning the win.
At the plate, Evan McCarthy was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Weinert was 2-for-3, also scoring two runs and Weinert was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
In the nightcap, Ludington lost, 5-4, against Thornapple Kellogg, with Nathan Dillehay taking the loss, pitching 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs.
Gage Jones relieved, pitching 3 1/3 innings and struck out five.
Dillehay was 1-for-1 at the plate, hitting a double with two RBIs and he walked three times. McCarthy was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
"Though we did some things well today, we are coming home a bit frustrated," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "Little mental errors cost us the trophy today and we have to learn from that…"
Ludington is back on the field on Tuesday when it hosts Whitehall at Oriole Field at 4 p.m.