SPRING LAKE — Ludington's baseball team was swept by Spring Lake on Wednesday when it traveled to play the Lakers and lost a close first game, 2-1, and then dropped the nightcap, 11-0.
The Orioles are now 12-6.
"When you play historically good programs like Spring Lake, you have to play fundamentally sound in all aspects of the game and we didn't quite do that today," commented Ludington coach Evan Kzoeze. "The biggest take away from today though is our lack of converting chances at the plate. We are leaving too many men on base and have to learn to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves."
Hayden Madl was the losing pitcher in game one, pitching five innings while striking out three, giving up three hits, and two earned runs.
Evan McCarthy pitched one and one third innings. allowing four hits and three earned runs.
The Orioles play next at North Muskegon at Marsh Field on Friday.