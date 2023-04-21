CADILLAC — After winning the first baseball game of the night, 7-3, in Cadillac on Friday, the Orioles dropped a close one, 8-7, to the Vikings in the nightcap.
"Similar to this past Tuesday, we feel like we're making strides and starting to play better baseball, but we still did not do enough of the little things to come home with a sweep," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze.
Ludington's Evan McCarthy had a good night at the plate as he knocked in five runs between the two games and was 2-for-4 in the nightcap. McCarthy also pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and one earned run, taking the loss in game two.
"A couple untimely baserunning mistakes and errors were the difference, we feel like," Kroeze indicated. "But, overall (we) still (have) a lot to build off…"
Ludington (2-5, 1-3 WMC Lakes) won the first game 7-3 behind the pitching of Jack Stidham, pitching six innings, scattering 11 hits, two strikeouts and three earned runs.
In the nightcap, Jonny Weinert was 2-for-3 and scored two runs and Joe Benz was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
The Orioles play Tuesday at Orchard View in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division match up.