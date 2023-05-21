The Ludington high school baseball team is hosting a youth baseball camp from June 19-21 for kids grades kindergarten through sixth grade at Oriole Field.
Players in T-balls will hit the field first from 11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., then kids from first through third grade will be on the field from 12:30-1:25 p.m., then kids from fourth-sixth grade will be on the diamond from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
According to a press release, players will learn proper techniques in hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, base running, and much more. The camp will feature the LHS coaching staff and players from the Ludington baseball program.
Campers will need to bring their own glove and athletic clothes. Other gear is optional and will be provided.
Individual tickets are $30 and family tickets are $45. For any questions or concerns, contact Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze at 231-233-2813 or ekroeze@lasd.net