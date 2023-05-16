The Ludington high school baseball team split a doubleheader against Manistee, winning 7-2 and losing 10-0, on Tuesday at Oriole Field.
The first game was all Ludington pretty much from the start. It got out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning and never looked back.
Nathan Dillehay started on the mound and pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and struck out four.
Evan McCarthy went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and Dillehay went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The second game didn’t go as well for Ludington. Jonny Weinert got the start and pitched four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) and struck out four.
“Leaving the field tonight, we feel like as a team that we played one of our best, then one of our worst games of the year,” Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze said. “As we continue working towards district weekend, we must learn what it takes to play with that competitive drive for 14 innings. Baseball is a game of highs and lows, and to be where want to be, it is about learning how to manage both ends.”
Ludington will take on Benzie Central this Thursday at 4 p.m. at Benzie Central High School.