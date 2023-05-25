The Ludington baseball team spilt a doubleheader with Ravenna on Thursday at Oriole Field, winning the first game, 4-3, and losing the second game, 4-3.
In the first game, Ludington was down 3-0 after five innings, but came back to win. Jonny Weinert pitched a complete game in the first game, allowing five hits and no earned runs. All three runs he allowed were unearned.
Nathan Dillehay went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. He pitched the second game and went 1 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs.
Brody Kaminski went 2-for-3 with a double, and Gage Jones had two RBIs.
"Leaving the field tonight, we feel like we left a game out on the field," Ludington coach Evan Kroeze said. "A couple mental lapses cost us a sweep tonight. As we head into district week, we have to tighten up the little things in order to achieve our goal of bringing home a trophy."
Ludington finishes the regular season with a record of 13-16 overall. They will play their first MHSAA district playoff game on June 3 at 10 a.m. against the winner of the Big Rapids/Gladwin game in Kingsley.