The Ludington baseball team had two close games at Oriole Field on Thursday with Lakes 8 conference rival West Michigan Christian, losing the first 5-3 and taking the nightcap, 6-3.
Ludington's Hayden Madl took the loss on the mound in game one, pitching four innings while allowing seven hits, five earned runs and five strikeouts.
Wilson Gunsell and Gabe Hogenson supplied some of the firepower as Gunsell was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Hogenson was 2-for-4, had an RBI and scored a run.
In game two, Nathan Dillehay pitched seven innings, gave up seven hits, two earned runs, and three strike outs.
Gunsell was again powerful at the bat, going 2-for-3, with two RBIs and a run scored. Nathan Dillehay helped his cause by going 2-for-3, with an RBI and a run scored.
"Tonight was a real mixed bag for us. Pitching and defense-wise, I thought we did a real nice job and set ourselves up a chance for a sweep," said Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze. "At the plate though, we didn't have enough quality at bats to get it done."
The Orioles are now 6-3 overall, 4-1 in the Lakes 8 conference.
"At the end of the day, we're proud of the guys for battling through it and getting a split," commented Kroeze.