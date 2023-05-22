KINGSLEY — The Ludington baseball team traveled to Kingsley and split a doubleheader, dropping the first one, 11-10, and winning the nightcap, 4-1.
"In probably the biggest slug fest I've seen in high school baseball with five home runs between the two teams, we were able to come away with a split," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "We are very happy (with) how our guys never quit tonight."
Nathan Dillehay took the loss in game one, pitching 3 1/3 innings. Gage Jones was 2-for-3 with two home runs, one a grand slam, for six RBIs. Ryan Kandalec was 3-for-4 at the plate.
"Being down 9-2 in the first game, we gave ourselves a chance to win by putting great at bats together every inning," Kroeze said. "That's the mindset we want going into districts."
Ludington (12-15) hung tough in the second game with Aris Knoll pitching six innings, giving up seven hits and one earned run. Matthew Westhouse was 1-for-3 at the plate, with the hit being a home run. Knoll helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 at the bat and scored twice.
"Offensively, this by far was our best night of the year as we hit the ball hard all night, led by three home runs total…," Kroeze commented.