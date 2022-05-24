Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.