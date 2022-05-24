MUSKEGON — Ludington baseball traveled to Western Michigan Christian on Tuesday and was tied 5-5 going in to the bottom of the seventh, but lost on a game-winning hit and fell to the Warriors, 6-5.
“(Tuesday) stings. It was a perfect storm of not making the big play when we needed to, compounded with some outside factors that affected the game,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Our attention (is) now focused on getting ready for the district on June 4.”
Nathan Dillehay was the starting pitcher, throwing six innings, giving up six hits, walking two, striking out two with three earned runs. Dillehay gave way to Jonny Weinert in the seventh inning. Weinert picked up the loss as he pitched 1/3 inning with two hits and one earned run.
Offensively for the Orioles, Gabe Hogenson had an RBI, going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Ludington is now 16-9 overall with a 10-2 record in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.