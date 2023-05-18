BENZONIA — The Ludington high school baseball team won both games of a doubleheader against Benzie Central on Thursday, 2-0 and 7-2.
The first game was a pitcher's duel, with Aris Knoll pitching six innings of shutout baseball, allowing four hits and striking out four.
Joe Benz went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.
The second game was also well-pitched for Ludington, with Brody Kaminski pitching six innings of one-run ball. He allowed seven hits and struck out four.
Nathan Dillehay went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ryan Kandalec went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
"Tonight was two great team wins," Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze said. "All year we feel like we have been saying we're going to put it together, and we finally feel like we did that. There were contributions from everyone tonight, 1-9."
Kroeze called the pitching performances from Knoll and Kaminski "the biggest story tonight."
"Two freshmen on the mound tonight, dominating from start to finish," he said. "Those two gave us the jolt we needed."
Ludington plays at Kingsley on Monday. The doubleheader begins at 4:15 p.m.