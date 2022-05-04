MUSKEGON — Ludington baseball improved to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference with a doubleheader sweep of Orchard View, 12-4 and 7-1, in Muskegon on Wednesday.
Hayden Madl recorded the win in game one as he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs, while striking out five.
Jacob Johnston came up big offensively as he went 3-for-5 at the plate, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kian Gurizzian was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
"We have to give the biggest shoutout to Jacob Johnston. With us being down both catchers today, he stepped up without having ever caught. He did an absolutely incredible job, while at the same time being our offensive leader," said Orioles coach Evan Kroeze. "This kind of attitude and character embodies everything we strive to be here in Ludington Baseball. We hope this momentum builds as we have a lot of baseball left to go this week."
In game two, the winning pitcher was Nathan Dillehay, pitching 6 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Gabe Hogenson was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Johnston came up with another fine performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 and scoring two runs.
"There are a lot of positives from today's games. All three pitchers, Hayden Madl, Nathan Dillehay and Jonny Weinert did a nice job pounding the strike zone," added Kroeze. "Offensively, we were really happy with our approach at the plate."