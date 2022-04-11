HOWARD CITY — Ludington baseball kicked off its season with a doubleheader sweep of Howard City Tri-County on Monday in Howard City, 14-7 and 13-0.
“(Monday) was a great way to kick off our season. Both starting pitchers did a nice job of attacking the strike zone and mixing in their off speed (pitches),” said Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze. “At the plate, our hitters looked like they were in mid-season form. We had great at bats all night, and the guys did an excellent job of having an approach at the plate.”
Hayden Madl pitched the opener, going six innings and giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out eight.
Leading the hitting for Ludington was Nathan Dillehay, going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kian Gurizzian was 2-for-3, scored a run and had an RBI.
In game two, the Orioles won, 13-0. The winning pitcher was Nathan Dillehay. He pitched five innings and gave up three hits while striking out four.
Gabe Hogenson was 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Stephen Weinert was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.