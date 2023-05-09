FREMONT — The Ludington baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by Fremont Tuesday night, 4-0 and 12-2.
Jack Stidham started on the mound and went six innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out three in the first game.
The second game went even worse for Ludington. Brody Kaminski was the starting pitcher. He went four innings, allowed six hits and seven runs, only two of which were earned. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a run scored.
"In the game of baseball, no matter who you play, you have to show up and compete in all three phases of the game," Ludington coach Evan Kroeze said. "Tonight, we did not do that. From to word go it seemed, we began shooting ourselves in the foot. The message tonight is learning how to compete and dig deep, even when things do not go your way.
"Baseball is not a fair game and we have to learn to battle through adversity better."
Ludington fell to 7-12 overall and 4-6 in the WMC Lakes division. Its next game is on Saturday when it travels to Whitehall to take on Whitehall and Traverse City West.