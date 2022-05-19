MANISTEE — Stephen Weinert, without pitching all year, came in relief to pitch the Orioles to a Lakes 8 Activities Conference win over Manistee on Thursday, 6-4, in Manistee.
The Orioles were down 4-0 going into the fourth inning and came back to win the game, led by Wilson Gunsell who was 2-for-4 at the plate, had a double and scored two runs.
Gunsell started the game, throwing the first three innings and giving up two earned runs. Weinert then came in to pitch the final four innings, giving up two hits, striking out one and finishing the game without any earned runs against him.
"Today was kind of like pulling teeth, but we are very proud of how the guys battled through it. Some games it feels like some breaks just will not go your way and mental toughness is the only way to get through it and our guys demonstrated that today," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze.
With the win, Ludington is tied with Western Michigan Christian, both with 10-1 records. The two teams are scheduled to play a single game at 4 p.m., Tuesday in Muskegon. The winner of that game will be the Lakes 8 champions. The Orioles are 15-7 overall.
According to Kroeze, Weinert "came in for relief pitching and completely shut the door." Kroeze also added, "that kind of leadership is invaluable to our team."