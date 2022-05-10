A rescheduled Ludington non-conference baseball doubleheader from early April turned in to a sweep of Benzie Central on Tuesday, 5-1 and 6-1.
"Coming off our best practice of the year (Monday), it was great to see the guys apply what we have been working on. Offensively, we finally had a great approach at the plate and hit well with runners in scoring position," said Oriole coach Evan Kroeze. "It was a great start to a busy week, and we hope to keep it rolling…"
In game one, Jonny Weinert turned in a winning effort on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up just one hit and one earned run.
Leading the Oriole hitting attack was Evan McCarthy, who was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Stephen Weinert was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
In game two, Wilson Gunsell produced a winning performance by pitching five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out five.
Gunsell also led the Orioles on offense with a 2-for-3 night at the plate, with two RBIs. McCarthy was 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk.
Ludington is now 12-4 overall.