MUSKEGON — Playing at Northway Lanes in Muskegon, the Ludington boys bowling team dropped a match to Holton, 29-1, and the girls team lost, 21-9.

"With this being only our third meet of the season, I feel we are making progress," Ludington coach Maggie Bates said. "We have been really focusing on getting the kids to hit their mark constantly."

The boys team had Baker scores of 149 and 154. In game one, individual scores included Jaden Shultz 122, Dominic Reamer 99, Damion Ott 138, Lucas Ruggero 144, Cameron Fetters 135.

Game two scores were led by Damion Ott 186, Lucas Ruggero 168, Cameron Fetters and Dominic Reamer 122, Darius Byrd 118 and Jaden Shultz 103.

"For the boys, both of our Baker games were better tonight," Bates added. "For the girls, the first Baker was great. Now, I have to find a good combo for the second Baker to keep our average at that 150 as well."

The girls Baker scores were 166 and 94. Game one individual games were Sofia Vivenz 66, Karly Gokey and Anna Grimes 100, Julia Gilchrist 114, Grace Ashley 108, Rylee Hardenburgh 131.

The second game was led by Rylee Hardenburgh 155, Elicia Byrd 116, Sophia Rupp 91, Julia Gilchrist and Karly Gokey 84 and Anna Grimes 62.

"We have a lot of first-year bowlers and have to work out some things, but I have no doubt it will come," concluded Bates.

Ludington's bowlers are back on the lanes on Dec. 12 when they bowl against Gateway to Success at Stix.