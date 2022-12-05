HAMLIN TWP. — The Ludington bowling teams came up short against Oakridge in the competition at Stix Bowling Center in Ludington on Monday.
The girls team lost, 14-16, taking the Baker game one, 113-108, but lost the second Baker, 83-99. In the boys competition, the score was 6-24. Ludington won the first Baker game, 131-123, but lost the second Baker, 106-121.
Individual scores in game one for the girls team: Anna Grimes 85, Karly Gokey 95, Grace Ashley 102, Elicia Byrd 98, Rylee Hardenburgh 113. Game two scores included Sophia Rupp 66, Julia Gilchrist 111, Ashley 132, Byrd 111 and Hardenburgh 113.
In the boys competition, individual scores included Darius Byrd 91, Dominic Reamer 103, Damion Ott 117, Lucas Ruggero 134 and Cameron Fetters 121. Game two scores were Jaden Shultz 111, Byrd 104, Ott 97, Ruggero 149, Fetters 130.
"All in all, this was a better day, but we have to get over this bump," said LHS coach Maggie Bates. "We have to start hitting our marks consistently and having a consistent release."
Bates praised her team, saying, "We have a great group of kids, and I know they will get there… I know these kids will put in the time and effort and will come out ahead."
The Orioles bowl next on Wednesday when they travel to Holton.