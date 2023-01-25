KENT CITY — The Ludington bowling teams traveled to Kent City, bowling at Sparta Lanes on Wednesday and lost both the girls and boys meets.

"These are some tough games to swallow for both teams," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "These lanes can be tricky, but the kids have to keep working at adjusting."

The girls team lost 25-5. Baker game one went to Kent City 115 to 104. Baker game two was Ludington's 124 to 119.

During the individual games, the Orioles were led by Grace Ashley with a 121. She was followed by Rylee Hardenburgh (104), Elicia Byrd (100), Sophia Rupp (96) and Anna Grimes (82).

In the second game, Julia Gilchrist had the top game of 126. She was followed by Byrd (105), Ashley (95), Sofia Vivenz (83) and the tandem of Karley Gokey/Grimes (75).

The boys team lost, 30-0. Baker game one went to Kent City 179 to 112. Baker game two was also won by the Eagles, 200 to 108.

During the individual games, Cameron Fetters led the Orioles with a 154 followed by Jaden Shultz with a 123, Dominic Reamer with a 108, the team of Amari Geroge and Darius Byrd with a 108 and the tandem of Damion Ott and Aiden Zinn with a 96.

In the second game, Byrd led the way with a 135. He was followed by Ott (131), Reamer (125), Fetters (122) and the pairing of Schultz/Zinn (90).

"They got into their own heads before they even started bowling today and couldn't get out of them," Bates commented. "Bowling is 90% mental and if you are already there before you start, it's hard to get out."

Bates was hopeful for the remainder of the season.

"Moving into the remainder of the season, with regionals about a month away, we know exactly what we need to work on to get where we need to be… I have complete confidence in this team to get there," Bates said.

Ludington bowling is back on the lanes in Reeths-Puffer for an invitational on Saturday.