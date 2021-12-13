MUSKEGON — Ludington bowling opened their season against Western Michigan Christian on Monday and split their meets; the boys won 20-10 while girls were defeated by the same margin.
Bowling the high games for Ludington boys were Lucas Ruggerro with a 131 and Nick Wysong with a 129. The Baker game scores were Ludington 94, WMC 77, and Ludington 92, WMC 93.
In the girls match, Heidi Faust bowled the high games for Ludington with a 145 and a 148. The Baker game scores for the girls were Ludington 99, WMC 126 and Ludington 106, WMC 87.
"For this being our first meet of the year, I'm happy with how they bowled," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "We have a long season ahead of us, and I have no doubt that both of these teams will grow both personally and as a team."
The Orioles bowl again at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they host Kent City at Stix.