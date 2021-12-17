Ludington and Manistee battled to a 12-12 tie after the first quarter and the half time score was 27-20 at Hawley Gymnasium, but Ludington exploded in the third quarter with 26 points to Manistee’s nine and put the game out of reach for Manistee as the Orioles won, 73-40.

“I thought Manistee did a really good job in the first half of keeping the basketball game close. They did a nice job executing and getting the ball in the shooter’s hands in that first half. We came out in the second half and were able to speed the game up and that was an advantage to us in a big way,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.

“It was a very physical game and we played a tremendous first half. And then the second half we let their pressure get us out of sorts and we didn’t finish the way I would hope we did. But I’m proud of the kids for competing the way they did the entire game,” said Manistee coach Dan Gustad.

Ludington (2-2, 2-0 Lakes 8) had 11 players who scored in the game. “That is always a good thing. We have 14 guys and they all practice very, very hard and sometimes you just don’t get the opportunity to get everybody out there on the floor so it is fun to have those evenings when you are able to do that,” commented Shank.

Ludington was led by David Shillinger with 23 points, followed by Peyton LaCombe with 18. Manistee’s leading scorer was Caiden Cudney with 18.

Manistee’s 40 points is a team high for the season and coach Gustad believes that offensive output is something to build on.

Manistee (1-2, 1-1 Lakes 8) plays at 7 p.m. on December 21 in Shelby as part of a boys and girls day of basketball. The first game of the day begins at 1:30 p.m.

Ludington travels to Metro Detroit over the holidays for the Motor City Roundball Classic, both boys and girls teams, to take on some tough competition.

“This is a great opportunity to go to Detroit and play some quality teams, get to hang out with the girls team a little bit and the ability to see other good teams play as well,” Shank said.

MANISTEE (40)

Beaurie 0 5-8 5, Cudney 6 1-2 18, Schlaff 2 1-2 5, Edmondson 1 3-5 6, Protasasiewicz 0 0-3 0, Mikula 3 0-0 6. Totals: 12 10-20 40.

LUDINGTON (73)

Anthes 3 0-0 7, Shillinger 8 6-10 23, Holmes 0 0-2 0, Laman 0 2-2 2, N. Gilchrist 2 0-0 5, Hackert 1 0-2 2, Eaton 2 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Millspaugh 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 6 6-7 18, Harvey 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 14-23 73.

Manistee 12 8 9 11 —40

Ludington 12 15 26 29 —73

3-point goals—Manistee (6): Cudney (5), Edmondson. Ludington (5): Anthes, Shillinger, N.Gilchrist, Eaton (2). Total Fouls—Manistee 20, Ludington 21. Fouled out—Manistee: Beaurie, Cudney. Ludington: Holmes. Technical fouls—Manistee: Cudney.