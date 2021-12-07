The Ludington boys basketball team put on quite an offensive show Tuesday in the second half of its season opener, but it just wasn’t enough as the Orioles lost to Reeths-Puffer in overtime, 63-59, at Hawley Gymnasium.

Knotted at 57-all after regulation, Ludington and Reeths-Puffer managed only one field goal apiece in the OT period, but the Rockets were 4-for-6 from the free throw line and that was the difference in the game.

Both teams started the game on fire as Reeths-Puffer took a first quarter lead, 21-17. It seemed both teams were firing on a cylinders. The visitors scored five of their seven 3-point shots in the quarter before the Orioles could settle in defend at that range. The Orioles held the Rockets to just two additional 3-point shots for the rest of the game.

A low scoring second quarter hampered the Orioles as they went in to the break at half trailing, 30-22.

“I think the defenses on both teams started to figure each other out a little bit. Reeths-Puffer can stretch the floor so much with all their shooters, and we had to make the adjustment as time went on to play more man-to-man defense and I thought that helped us down the stretch. I thought we did a pretty good job pressuring the ball and not giving up as many 3s in the second half,” said LHS coach Thad Shank.

Ludington outscored Reeths-Puffer in the third quarter, 17-7, and went ahead 39-37 at the end of the quarter. Seven points by sophomore David Shillinger in the quarter, along with eight from senior Peyton LaCombe helped put the Orioles in a position for a run at the win going in to the final frame.

The Orioles started the fourth quarter by scoring in the first 15 seconds as Shillinger hit a 3 that put the Orioles up 42-37 and added two more field goals in just over a minute. Reeths-Puffer responded with six points of its own in that same time frame, giving the Orioles a 46-43 lead. The Rockets hit another 3-pointer and the game was deadlocked with 5:29 remaining. The teams continued to trade buckets, but neither team led by more than six in what was left of the game.

With 1:35 remaining, LaCombe hit a 3-point shot from deep in the corner to bring the Orioles to within two with 50.8 seconds remaining in regulation. The Rockets fouled Shillinger, and he sunk both free throws to tie the game, 57-57. Ludington had one final shot at the basket from the paint but the ball bounced off. Reeths-Puffer got the rebound and threw the ball the length of the court in a final last-ditch-effort but it fell short.

In the overtime period, Ludington started the scoring with a field goal by senior Dylan Eaton at 1:52 and less than 20 seconds later the Rockets tied the score when senior Coby Mitchelson hit two free throws to tie the score at 59-all. Following a Reeths-Puffer time out, the Rockets hit a field goal to take the lead for good.

“You want to win the battle of the free throw line so if Puffer made seven more shots at the line than we shot, that is a pretty big key,” Shanks said. “We like to play worthy opponents like Reeths-Puffer. We have respect for each other

“In the long run it will be much more beneficial to us to play games like this. Overall, I was happy with how we executed as a team with a number of players in different positions. We had to be quick and athletic on the perimeter and that affected our offensive decisions.”

The Orioles will play their first conference game at 4 p.m. on Friday at home against Western Michigan Christian.

REETHS PUFFER (63)

Brooks 3 2-4 11, Whitaker 5 3-3 15, Mitchelson 2 3-4 9, Jones 0 1-2 1, Ambrose 7 11-12 25, Bartee 0 0-2 0, Schlaff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 20-27 63.

LUDINGTON (59)

Shillinger 8 4-5 23, Holmes 1 0-0 3, A. Gilchrist 1 2-2 4, Eaton 1 2-2 4, LaCombe 8 2-3, 21, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 10-12 59.

Reeths Puffer; 21;9;7;20;6—;63

Ludington; 17;5;17;18;2—;59

3-point goals—Reeths-Puffer (7): Brooks 3, Whitaker 2, Mitchelson 2. Ludington (7): Shillinger 3, Holmes, LaCombe 3. Total fouls—Reeths-Puffer 17, Ludington 20. Fouled out: Ludington: LaCombe. JV Score—Ludington 53, Reeths-Puffer 42. Scoring—Kandalec 2, Jones 16, Duncil 11, Ramirez 5, Stidham 2, Benz 9, Killips 8. Freshmen Score—Reeths-Puffer 50, Ludington 45. Scoring—Gronstal 6, Peterson 7, Smith 13, Pattersen 12, Wheaton 4, Flanery 3.