Leading 28-21 at halftime on Tuesday, the Ludington boys basketball team scored 39 points in the second half to defeat Reed City, 67-50, in a non-conference game at Hawley Gymnasium.

The Orioles jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter before the Coyotes scored two with 3:50 remaining in the quarter. With six seconds left in the quarter, Ludington was ahead, 14-,6 when Reed City junior Justin Stellini hit a 3-point shot to dwindle the Oriole lead to five, 14-9.

Stellini’s 3-point shot would be the Coyotes’ only 3-pointer of the game.

Ludington, meanwhile, hit on 11 3-pointers over the course of the game, scored by five different Oriole players with junior David Shillinger leading the way with four.

Shillinger put on a bit of a show in the first quarter as he scored the first eight points of the game, two 3-pointers and a bucket off a drive to the basket that came off an Oriole steal. Spencer Holmes, also a junior, contributed four points in the quarter.

Reed City opened the second quarter by spreading the offense out and methodically slowing the game down to interrupt Ludington’s game tempo. It worked for a bit, but Ludington hit on four 3-pointers in the quarter, scored by four different Orioles and won the battle, 14-12, and led at the half 28-21.

Reed City struck first in the second half at the 7:40 mark and scored nine points in the first two and a half minutes to take the lead, 30-29.

Ludington (8-0) scored one point on a free throw by Daniel Ramirez in the first 40 seconds of the quarter and then the Orioles suffered a scoring drought for just over four minutes. Holmes broke the drought at the 3:18 mark to bring Ludington within two, 30-32. Just 20 seconds later, Holmes hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead, 33-32.

Reed City (4-3) responded, taking the lead back 10 seconds later when senior Ty Kailing scored the Coyotes’ last basket of the quarter, putting his team up 34-33.

The Orioles went on to score 12 points in the last 1:13 of the third quarter. The scoring started with a basket by Matthew Westhouse and was highlighted by a steal by Shillinger, having picked the pocket of a player after Reed City grabbed a defensive rebound. Shillinger’s shot was good and hit the free throw after being fouled on the drive.

Ramirez added a 3-pointer and with a half second left in the quarter, Shillinger was fouled taking a 3-point shot and sunk all three free throws to end the quarter with the Orioles ahead, 45-34.

“We bogged down a little bit and that is when David Shillinger just decided he was going to take over the basketball game tonight,” said Shank. “We hadn’t gotten to the offensive glass, we had been being one shot and out and Dave just took his game, as really good players do, and took his game to another level…and that sparked us.

“Reed City did a heck of a job isolating us in our weak spots on the defensive end,” Shank added.

The fourth quarter was a combination of relentless defense by the Orioles and a bit of dishing out the same medicine to Reed City as Ludington slowed the tempo on offense a bit and was deliberate in the passing game until they found an open shot.

The Orioles scored 22 points in the final quarter while Reed City scored 16 for a final score of 67-50.

“Sometimes the runs aren’t going to come early on in the game, sometimes they come in the third quarter to the fourth quarter,” Shank commented. “If we continue to put that pressure on people, we feel pretty confident that we will start to have a few runs and turn the other team over and make it our game.”

Reed City was led by Ty Kailing with 12 points, followed by Stellini and Xavier Allen with nine each.

Shillinger led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Holmes with 16 and Ramirez with nine.

With the victory, the Orioles won for the 40th time in 61 meetings since 1918-19.

Ludington is back on the court in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division showdown with Whitehall when it travels to Whitehall on Friday. The game pits the two undefeated teams against each other for the lead in the division.

REED CITY (50)

Storz 3 0-1 6, Ondrus 0 1-2 1, Stellini 3 2-3 9, Kailing 3 6-7 12, Zelinski 3 0-0 6, Allen 4 1-3 9, Szymanski 3 1-3 7. Totals: 19 11-19 50.

LUDINGTON (67)

Holmes 6 1-2 16, Shillinger 8 7-9 27, Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Ramirez 3 1-2 9, Benz 1 1-2 4, Forfinski 1 1-2 4, Westhouse, 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 12-19 67.

Reed City; 9;12;13;16;—;50

Ludington; 14;14;17;22;—;67

3-point goals–Reed City (1): Stellini. Ludington (11): Shillinger 4, Holmes 3, Forfinski 2, Benz, Ramirez. Total fouls—Reed City 17, Ludington 19. Fouled out—Reed City: Storz. Technical fouls—Reed City: Allen. Ludington: Jones. JV Score—Ludington 67, Reed City 44. Ludington JV scoring– Gorstal 13, Gunsell 11, Flanery 8, Smith 8, Gamez 7, Peterson 6, Benz 4, Spunar 4, Wheaton 4, Patterson 2. Freshmen Score—Ludington 50, Hart 29.