FREMONT — The Ludington bowling teams traveled to Fremont on Wednesday and the boys tied, 15-15, while the girls team lost, 24-6.

"All in all, the boys had really good games today," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "They really pulled it together as a team. It was good to see on the lanes."

In the Baker games, Fremont defeated Ludington in game one, 157-125 and in game two, 157-110.

In game one, the Orioles were led by Dominic Reamer with a 182, Cameron Fetters 127, Lucas Ruggero 121, Damion Ott 118, and Jaden Shultz 115.

In game two, Reamer again led with a 179, Fetters 166, Ott 165, Amari George 89 and Darius Byrd 88.

"We still have some work to do on our Bakers, but I'm sure those are going to start coming along as well," Bates said.

In the girls matches, Fremont defeated Ludington in game one, 108-101, and in game two, 101-97.

In game one, Grace Ashley led the Orioles with a 160 followed by Rylee Hardenburgh with a 127, Elicia Byrd 91, Anna Grimes 87 and Sophia Rupp with a 75.

Game two Ashley/Byrd had 98, Rupp 96, Karly Gokey 94, Carlota 82, Hardenburgh/Rupp 68.

"The girls did OK in the first game, but I can see we need to do some work on the second," Bates commented. "Our Bakers need work as well. I have complete confidence that things will come along as we progress in the season."

The Orioles bowl again on Friday when they play host to Western Michigan Christian at Stix.