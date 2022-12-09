The Ludington boys basketball team brought relentless defense to the court on Friday as they defeated Fremont at Hawley Gymnasium, 70-49.

Defense wins ballgames a common saying amongst those who play, coach or follow basketball, and oh how that was evident on Friday as the Orioles went full tilt from the opening tip-off to the sound of the final buzzer in the first West Michigan Lakes win of the season.

“That has been our mind-set. We are blessed with a lot of kids, a lot of athletic kids and a lot of kids that play with a lot of heart,” said LHS coach Thad Shank. “We feel if we can force a pace to our liking then you are going to have a hard time playing with us for 32 minutes.”

Ludington held the Packers to six points in the first quarter while Aidan Gilchrist sunk a 3-point shot to start the Oriole scoring attack with 6:23 remaining on the clock. Gilchrist followed his three up with a drive to the basket off of a steal. David Shillinger added a three in the quarter as well.

The Orioles were able to score 23 points in the second quarter to go up 53-22 at the half. Shillinger led his team in scoring with 10 points in the quarter, including two 3-pointers. Junior Daniel Ramirez added four points.

Ludington scored four 3-point shots in the third quarter when Shillinger sank the first one with less than a minute gone in the quarter and hit the last one as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter. In between, both Gilchrist and Spencer Holmes hit 3-pointers.

Fremont’s best quarter was the third, with 17 points, but the Orioles outscored them with 20 points and took a 53-39 lead in to the final quarter.

Ludington scored the first six points of the final frame and held Fremont scoreless in the quarter until the 4:51 mark when the Packers scored a basket.

Senior Matthew Westhouse saw some good minutes in the second half and scored seven to lead the Orioles in the fourth quarter. His final points of the night came on a student-section pleasing 3-point shot from the top of the key.

Fremont senior Jordan McDonald led all scorers with 27 points. The Orioles were led by Shillinger with 19 and Gilchrist with 15. Eleven Ludington players scored in the game.

Ludington boys basketball has historically put a team on the floor with aggressive defense. It appears the 2022-23 team will not be an exception.

“When you stat over 40 deflections that means you are playing real, real hard. That’s an achievement. In order to get 40 deflections in a night you have to be all over the court and leaving it all out there and that is what these guys do,” commented Shank.

“At the start of the game tonight, Aidan Gilchrist was a real difference-maker. We rely on his defense all the time but he really sparked us on the offensive end of the court tonight,” Shank said. “If he is an offensive threat like he showed tonight, that will make us a hard team to handle.”

Ludington opens up next week on Monday at home against Traverse City West.

FREMONT (49)

DeBlake 3 1-2 7, Miller 1 1-2 3, Mellema 0 1-2 1, Richards 3 1-2 7, J.McDonald 10 7-12 27, Vincent 1 0-0 2, Steger 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 11-21 49.

LUDINGTON (70)

Anthes 1 0-0 2, Killips 1 0-0 3, Holmes 2 0-1 5, Laman 1 0-0 2, Shillinger 6 2-2 19, Hackert 1 0-0 2, Gilchrist 6 0-0 15, Jones 3 0-0 6, Ramirez 2 1-2 5, Benz 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 3 2-2 9. Totals: 27 5-7 70.

Fremont;6;16;17;10;—;49

Ludington;10;23;20;17;—;70

3-point goals—Ludington (11): Shillinger 5, Gilchrist 3, Holmes, Westhouse, Killips. Total fouls—Fremont 12, Ludington 21. Fouled out—Ludington: Westhouse. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 65, Fremont 37. Ludington—Gunsel 21, Gronstal 12, Smith 12, Wheaton 9, Flanery 4, Spencer 3, Gamez 2, Bluestein 2, Patterson 1.