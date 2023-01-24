TRAVERSE CITY — Things looked grim for the unbeaten Ludington Orioles boys basketball, trailing host Traverse City Central by 19 points on the road in Traverse City in a non-conference game.

But the Orioles exploded for 44 points in the second half, got a game-tying shot to beat the buzzer for regulation, and earned a 76-74 overtime victory agains the Trojans Tuesday.

The 97th game in the all-time series with Traverse City Central was one that may be talked about for years to come as Ludington picked up its 68the victory in the series in an electric way.

“We fought our way back, fought our way back, fought our way back,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “We were down two with about 12 seconds left and Dave (Shillinger) got his fifth foul and fouled out.

“It sent one of their kids to the line for a two shot foul. They were up two, the kid made the first and missed the second and it came down to transition. Gage Jones came up on a ball screen for a 3-pointer at the buzzer and sent it to overtime.”

Traverse City Central jumped out to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, a lead that grew to 43-26 at the half. The Trojans hit the first bucket of the second half to up the lead to 19.

“David Shillinger exploded for 15 points in the third quarter, and the team held Central to just seven points in the third to cut the lead to five, 50-45,” Shank said.

Shillinger added 17 points in the fourth quarter on his way to a game-high 35 points. Aiden Gilchrist added a basket in the fourth as well, but it was Jones hitting a 3-point goal at the buzzer that tied the game and forced it into overtime. The Orioles had outscored Central, 25-20, in the final stanza.

In overtime, Ludington (13-0) took the first lead of the game, 72-70, on a drive to the basket by Levi Laman. Jones also sank a pair of free throws in overtime.

“We decided to milk the clock and go for the last shot with a minute and a half,” Shank continued. “Kol Anthes drove the lane and dropped a pass to Levi Laman who went up and finished with about a second on the clock to win it.

“People were going crazy.”

It was all set up, though, but a big run in the second half.

“David exploded in the second half and without it we probably don’t have any chance to win the game. It was a phenomenal performance, but then on top of it to lose him and to have other kids step up at critical moments was important,” Shank said.

Anthony Ribel led the Traverse City Central team with 31 points on the night and Ludington’s Spencer Holmes added 14 points, hitting for four 3-point goals.

Ludington is back on the floor in a non-conference match-up with Cadillac on Monday in Hawley Gymnasium.

LUDINGTON (76)

Killips 1 0-0 3, Holmes 5 0-0 14, Laman 3 0-0 6; Shillinger 10 13-15 35, Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 4-4 7, Ramirez 1 2-2 4, Benz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 19-21 76.

TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL (74)

Miller 6 0-1 12, Smith 1 1-2 3, Clark 2 0-0 4, Ribel 14, 2-5 31, MaiHand 3 3-4 11, Slack 1 0-0 2, Hogan 3 2-2 10. Totals: 30 8-14 74.

Ludington;10;16;19;25;6;—;76

TC Central;24;19;7;20;4;—;74

3-point goals—Ludington (9): Holmes 4, Killips, Shillinger 2, Jones, Benz. Traverse City Central (6): Smith, Ribel, MaiHand 2, Hogan 2. Total fouls—Ludington 16, Traverse City Central 18. Fouled out—Ludington: Shillinger. Technical fouls—none.