Ludington outscored Traverse City West, 18-9, in the third quarter to take control of a boys basketball game Monday at Hawley Gymnasium and finished the game with a win, 60-53.

“On offense, we stagnated a little bit in the first half and missed a lot of easy shots,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “Give our defense credit for keeping us in the game. We turned the corner on offense in the second half and got the majority of the shots we wanted.”

While the Orioles jumped out to a four-point lead early in the first quarter, but the Titans fought back to take the lead, 8-7, with 3:22 left in the quarter. That lead would grow to 12-9 before the two teams exchanged buckets in the last 1:45 of the first quarter to end 14-11, Titans.

Ludington’s Gage Jones hit a 3-point shot in the second quarter, at the 6:08 mark on the clock, to tie the game 14-14. Traverse City West got the lead back at 3:31 with a 3-point shot by sophomore Lincoln Lockhart to lead 19-15.

Que up junior Spencer Holmes of Ludington, hitting a 3-point shot of his own and the lead was cut to 19-18. Matthew Westhouse tied the game on the front end of a two shot free throw and took the lead, 20-19, when he sunk the second shot. Daniel Ramirez scored with 1:41 remaining in the half and the Orioles were up 22-19.

The Titans responded at 55 seconds left and again with 33.9 seconds before half to take the lead, 23-22.

With only 2.9 seconds before the half, Jones was fouled and hit the second of his free throws to tie the game going in to halftime, 23-23.

Westhouse was fouled with just 14 seconds expired in the third quarter and he hit both shots to take the lead 25-23. Just 16 seconds later, Titan junior Quinten Gillespie hit a 3-point shot and the lead had changed again, Titans, 26-25.

The Orioles (3-0) were able to hold Traverse City West (1-2) scoreless for nearly three minutes in the third quarter and during that time, Laman hit a reverse lay-up, Holmes picked the pocket of a Titans player dribbling down the floor and got the ball passed back to him and made a 3-pointer. That shot was followed 25 seconds later by a 3-point shot from Jones and the Orioles were up 39-32.

The Orioles added one more basket by Robby Killips with 21 seconds in the quarter and Ludington had a 41-32 lead.

The largest offensive output of the night came in the fourth quarter as the two teams combined to score 40 points. Traverse City West had 21 points in the quarter and Ludington had 19.

David Shillinger opened the scoring in the fourth quarter by hitting a 3-point shot, taking the Orioles to a 44-32 lead.

The Orioles shot 13 free throws in the fourth quarter but were only able to convert on six. Shillinger was the leading scorer in the quarter with seven points.

With 2:38 remaining in the fourth, Ludington held a 57-39 lead and the game seemed clearly in the Orioles’ control, but the Titans had hung with Ludington most of the night and they started to mount a comeback. The Titans hit a 3-point shot with 2:28 on the clock and added nine more unanswered points before Jones hit a pair of free throws with just 27.5 seconds in the game. He would sink another free throw at 12 seconds to finish the Oriole scoring at 60.

Traverse City West added a 2-point shot as time expired to end the threat and the Orioles’ defense held on for a 60-53 win.

“I was really proud of our defensive effort,” Shank said. “Our mindset hasn’t been to limit teams to the 50s. Our mindset has been to get as many possessions as possible in the game. We are not concerned about giving up in the 60s or 70s, if we are generating lots and lots of possessions.”

Westhouse led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Jones with 12. Traverse City West was led by Lockhart with 15 and Gillespie with 12.

“Having Matthew playing a full 32-minute game gives us a threat at the rim that is a good threat for us to have, Shank commented. “He has put in a lot of work to get to this point.”

Ludington had 10 players who played at some point in all four quarters, a testament to the team effort displayed in the game.

“To play as hard as we are playing, the depth-factor becomes very important,” Shank said. “We are very blessed, and I’m very lucky as a coach to have that many kids who are competent in playing, who not only play with great energy and effort, but are blessed with the athleticism to do the things we are trying to do.”

The Orioles are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Oakridge for a West Michigan Lakes game.

TRAVERSE CITY WEST (53)

Habers 4 0-0 9, Whinnery 1 0-0 2, Carlson 3 0-0 6, Robinson 2 0-0 5, Lockhart 6 1-2 15, Kelsey 1 0-0 2, Gillespie 3 4-4 12, Brunan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-6 53.

LUDINGTON (60)

Holmes 2 1-2 7, Laman 2 1-2 5, Shillinger 4 0-0 9, Gilchrist 2 1-3 5, Jones 3 4-8 12, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Benz 0 1-2 1, Westhouse 7 5-7 19. Totals: 21 13-24 60.

3-point goals—Traverse City West (6): Gillespie 2, Lockhart 2, Habers, Robinson. Ludington (5): Jones 2, Spencer 2, Shillinger. Total fouls—Traverse City West 20, Ludington 13. Fouled out—Traverse City West: Brunan, Gillespie. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Traverse City West 53, Ludington 41. Ludington JV scoring–Gunsell 9, Gronstal 8, Wheaton 8, Smith 7, Spunar 6, Peterson 3.