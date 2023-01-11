MUSKEGON — The Ludington bowling teams traveled to Muskegon to bowl at Sherman Lanes against Montague on Wednesday, dropping the boys match by one point, 15.5-14.5, and the girls match, 20-10.

“The bowling lanes at Sherman (Lanes) are tough to read,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “Our bowlers really struggled on them tonight…however, they were trying and I like to see that.

“I’ve seen some good things this week and I’ve found more things that the kids need to work on.”

Montague’s girls best Ludington during the Baker games. The Wildcats rolled scores of 106 and 90 to the Orioles’ 102 and 80.

Ludington’s boys won the first Baker game, 162 to 146, but lost the second one, 136 to 110.

For the girls individually, Ludington was led in the first game by Rylee Hardenburg with a 123. She was followed by Elicia Byrd with a 117, Anna Grimes with a 115, Grace Ashley with a 101 and a split game of 77 by Maddie Enbody and Karly Gokey.

In the second game, Hardenburgh led the team with a 118 followed by Enbody with a 99, the combo of Ashley and Grimes with a 94, the tandem of Sofia Vivenz and Sophia Rupp with an 88 and Byrd with an 87.

Ludington’s boys were led by Jaden Schultz in the first game with a 153. Cameron Fetters followed with a 135 witih Dominic Reamer rolling a 125, the tandem of Damiot Ott and Aiden Zinn with a 102 and Amari George and Justin Lunde combining for an 84.

Ott led the Orioles in the second game with a 175 followed by Reamer with a 168, Fetters with a 142, Shultz with a 115 and Zinn with a 112.

Ludington is back on the lanes on Jan. 21 when it travels to Zeeland for the Zeeland East Invite.