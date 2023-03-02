BENZIE — Ludington traveled to Benzie Central on Thursday to play the final basketball game of the regular season and found the Huskies were up for the challenge, taking the game to overtime with a 63-63 tie at the end of regulation, but blew Benzie away in the overtime for a 77-65 non-conference victory.
The Huskies (11-11) jumped out to a 16-12 lead after one and increased it to a 29-23 lead at the half. Ludington (20-2) put up a big 22 point third quarter to take a 45-44 lead, but Benzie edged the Orioles by one in the final period to knot the game at 63 and force it to overtime.
“We really struggled in the the first half,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “Defensively, we just missed by our fingertips on some of our pressure.”
Ludington owned a lead in the second half after those first half struggles, but Benzie Central was able to knot the score to send the game into overtime.
Enter Matthew Westhouse to start the scoring in the overtime, with a big 3-pointer from deep in the corner to set the tone for how the Orioles would play the overtime.
The Orioles held the Huskies to just two points in the overtime period as they dropped in 14 for a final 77-65 win.
While the Orioles were working on what was necessary for the tournament next week, Thursday’s game gave Ludington a playoff atmosphere that will be necessary next week, Shank said.
Ludington’s David Shillinger led all scorers with 34 points, hitting on four 3-pointers and putting on a 12-for-13 performance from the free throw line, going 4-for-4 in overtime.
Westhouse added 20 points with five of those coming in the overtime and a total of 15 in the second half. Aidan Gilchrist added 8 points.
Ludington is 19-3 in the all-time series with Benzie Central since 1985-86 and has won six of the last seven games.
Ludington takes on 10th ranked Big Rapids on Monday in a Division 2 district quarterfinal hosted by Big Rapids, with a 5:30 p.m. start. Benzie Central plays on Monday in a Division 3 district at Lake City when they take on the host Trojans.
LUDINGTON (77)
Anthes 1 0-0 3, Holmes 2 0-1 6, Laman 0 0-2 0, Shillinger 9 12-13 34, Gilchrist 3 2-2 8, Jones 1 0-2 2, Ramirez 0 1-2 1, Westhouse 8 3-6 20, Duncil 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 18-28 77.
BENZIE CENTRAL (65)
Zeickert 1 1-2 4, Case 5 1-1 15, Koehne 0 0-1 0, Pritchett 10 4-5 24, Childers 7 1-3 18, Gray 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 7-12 65.
Ludington; 12;11;22;18;14;–;77
Benzie Central; 16;13;15;19;2;–65
3-point goals–Ludington (9): Anthes, Holmes 2, Shillinger 4, Westhouse, Duncil. Benzie Central (8): Zeickert, Case 4, Childers 3. Total fouls–Ludington 15, Benzie Central 21. Fouled out–none. Technical fouls–none.