MOUNT PLEASANT — After the first day of the Oiler Invite, the Ludington boys golf team was in 16th place with a score of 372 Friday night at Mount Pleasant Country Club.
Haslett was in first place with a score of 315. Senior Jeffrey Sager of Alma and sophomore William Pollack of Grand Rapids Northview were the top golfers after the first day, both shooting a 72.
For Ludington, freshman Alex Rodenbeck is in 19th with a score of 82. Junior Reece Ward shot a 90 and sophomore David Reisterer shot a 94.
Junior Brayden Feyers shot a 106 and sophomore Mark Flanery shot a 110.
Ludington will hit the green again for day two of the Oiler Invite tomorrow at 9 a.m.