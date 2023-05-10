The Ludington boys golf team finished fourth at the Ludington Jamboree with a score of 182 Wednesday night, finishing 20 strokes behind first-place Manistee.
Freshman Alex Rodenbeck shot a 41, which put him third on the leaderboard and two strokes off the top golfer for the day, Manistee’s Max Sharp, also a freshman.
Manistee junior Jacob Scharp was the runner-up with a 40. The Chippewas had their top four players were within sixth. Senior Jordan Bladzik was in a three-way tie for third with Rodenbeck. Junior Brayden Sorenson was sixth. Also playing for Manistee was Ben Schlaff (48) and Landon Blank (54).
Ludington senior Ryan Millspaugh finished tied for 13th by shooting a 46, while senior Trey Forfinski shot a 47, which put him in a tie for 17th.
Senior Nate Wagner finished tied for 22nd with a 48, while sophomore David Reisterer tied for 26th by shooting a 49. Junior Reece Ward shot a 51 to put him in a tie for 30th place.
Ludington will hit the greens again on Friday at the Oiler Invite in Mount Pleasant. The event starts at 9 a.m.