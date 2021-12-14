The Ludington boys basketball team was in the game throughout, but lost the non-conference battle with Benzie Central, 69-61, Tuesday at Hawley gymnasium.

The Orioles were down, 16-12, after the first quarter but pulled within one at the half, 28-27. Benzie Central outscored the Orioles in both the third and final frames, 24-20 and 17-14.

David Shillinger led the Orioles with 19 points. Peyton LaCombe added 16 and Levi Laman contributed with 11.

“Levi Laman had a big game. He hit a couple 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep us in the game,” said LHS coach Thad Shank.

Benzie Central had three players in double figures.

“Give Benzie credit,” Shank said. “They are a good veteran ball club.

“We didn’t come out very aggressive against the zone defense,” added Shank. “We have to find a way to beat quality teams.”

The Orioles play again at 4 p.m. on Friday in Manistee.

BENZIE CENTRAL (69)

Grundy 3 1-4 8, N.Childers 8 4-8 22, J.Childers 3 6-9 14, Harris 1 0-0 3, Zickert 2 2-2 6, Wooten 6 4-6 16. Totals: 23 17-29 69.

LUDINGTON (61)

Anthes 0 0-2 0, Shillinger 6 5-8 19, Holmes 1 0-0 3, Laman 4 1-2 11, A. Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, Eaton 2 0-0 6, Smith 0 1-2 1, LaCombe 6 2-4 16. Totals: 21 10-20 61.

Benzie Central 16 12 24 17 — 69

Ludington 12 15 20 14 — 61

3-point goals—Benzie Central (6): Grundy, N.Childers 2, J.Childers 2, Harris. Ludington (9): Shillinger 2, Holmes, Laman 2, Eaton 2, LaCombe 2. Total fouls—Benzie Central 16, Ludington 21. Fouled out—Ludington: Eaton. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington won but score was unavailable at press time. Freshmen score—Ludington 47, Benzie Central 22.