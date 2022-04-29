SCOTTVILLE – Ludington’s boys track won the eight-team Scottville Optimist Invitational meet on Friday at Mason County Central’s Spartan Community Field with 101.5 points to second place Fremont with 89.

In the girls meet, three area teams were vying for first place with Manistee winning with 120 points, followed by Ludington with 95 and Mason County Eastern with 92.

“Very proud of the way the boys competed today. Caleb Smith did outstanding today, winning the 300 hurdles and high jump and second in the 110 hurdles,” said Ludington coach Mark Willis. “Jose Flores was third in the two mile and Lucas Peterson won the 110 hurdles and fifth in long jump. Adam Keffer was second in the discus and third in the shot put. Great team effort today.”

“I couldn’t be happier with both squads,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “Everybody did well. I was really happy with them. Eli (Shoup) and Nate (Wing) were 1-2 in the 1,600. Lucy (Shoup) had a night. She was first in the 1,600 and she ran in the (3,200 relay), took first in the 800 and got third in the 3,200. I couldn’t ask any thing more from a freshman.

“They really outdid themselves, both squads.”

Ludington’s Lucas Peterson won the 110 hurdles (16.39). Teammate Caleb Smith won the 300 hurdles (43.35) and the high jump (6 feet, 1 inch).

Eastern’s Wing had a time of 5:01.67 in the 1,600.

Andrew Quinn swept the throws, winning the discus (147-4 1/2) and shot put (46-9 1/2).

Winners in the girls events included Olivia Wing in the 300 hurdles (51.65) and Shoup in the 800 (2:35.23) and 1,600 (5.:49.25) for the Cardinals.

Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer won both throwing events, taking the discus (124-10) and shot put (42-3 1/2). The Orioles’ Nadia Grierson won the 3,200 (12:47.03).

Manistee’s winners were Lacey Zimmerman in the 100 (13.34) and Audrey Huizinga in the 200 (27.21) and 400 (1:04.23). The Chippewas’ Kendal Waligorski won the pole vault (8-3).

Manistee won three of the four relay events on Friday in the girls meet. The Chippewas won the 400 relay in 53.99 run by Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Libby McCarthy and Zimmerman. The 800 relay was won by Janis, Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga, Zimmerman (1:53.58). The 1,600 relay was won by McCarthy, Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Anna Huizinga (4:34.86).

Ludington won the 3,200 relay in a time of 11:14.10. Team members included Olivia Andersen, Cora Mahler, Summer Brower, Grierson.

For Eastern, Nate Wing also placed second in the 110 hurdles (17.26) and in the 3,200 with a personal best (10:57.77). Eli Shoup placed second in the 300 hurdles (44.10), a personal record, and in the 1,600 (5:02.26). Corinna Hernandez placed second in the shot put (37-7), and the 3,200 girls relay team of Isabella Gulembo, Sydney Gage, Olivia Wing and Lucy Shoup was second.

Ludington’s Caleb Smith was second in the 110 hurdles (16.43), and Adam Keffer threw a personal best in the discus (111-11).

Second place finishes for Manistee included Libby McCarthy in the 300 hurdles (53.32) and in high jump (4-11), Luke Senters in the 800 (2:15.60) and Connor Rischel in the long jump (19-03 1/4).

Mason County Central’s Ethan Wood finished second in the pole vault with a leap of 11-3.

Boys Team Results: 1-Ludington 101.5, 2-Fremont 89, 3-Lake City 87.5, 4-Fruitport 72, 5-Mason County Central 59, 6-Mason County Eastern 54, 7-Manistee 53, 8-Shelby 11.

Girls Team Results: 1-Manistee 120, 2-Ludington 95, 3-Mason County Eastern 92, 4-Lake City 78, 5-Fremont 74, 6-Fruitport 44, 7-Mason County Central 18, 8-Shelby 5.