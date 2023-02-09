The Oakridge boys basketball team was on a mission on Thursday at Hawley Gymnasium as they jumped out to 13-6 first quarter lead over Ludington.

The Orioles, though, extinguished that fire extinguished as they poured in 30 second quarter points to enter the halftime up 36-27 and closed the game out with a 84-46 West Michigan Lakes.

The Eagles (6-10, 4-5 WMC Lakes) took a 6-0 lead before the Orioles’ Levi Laman scored with just under a minute elapsed in the first quarter.

Oakridge sophomore Evan Miller scored eight of the Eagles’ 13 points in the first.

“We have a bullseye on us right now, and Oakridge has got some young, talented players and they were ready to play,” Ludington coach Thad Shank said. “Give Coach (Tracy) Ruel an awful lot of credit. They really dominated that first quarter. They played very physical, tough and hard-nosed, and they brought it.”

Ludington (15-1, 8-0 WMC Lakes) started the second quarter on a run, tying the game 13-all in less than four minutes of play and took the lead on a pair of free throws by Matthew Westhouse, 15-13.

The Orioles held Oakridge scoreless in the quarter until the 5:09 mark. After Ludington took the lead, the score was a see-saw affair with the lead changing hands or being tied eight different times. That was until the score was 25-25 with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter.

Junior David Shillinger scored 18 of his 24 game-high points in the second and helped the Orioles take the lead and keep it as they took control of the game with a total of 30 points scored in the second.

The second half, Ludington kept the burners on and outscored the Eagles, 48-19, with intense defense, creating turnovers that led to a number of baskets in transition.

“The way we attempt to play each and every night, it takes digging a little deeper and sometimes it isn’t in human nature to dig a little deeper… It took us until the second quarter to figure out that our effort was pretty good but not enough,” commented Shank. “The kids turned it on… and it was good seeing those turnovers created in the second half.”

In all, the Orioles had 13 players make offensive contributions in the game on Thursday. In the fourth quarter alone, five different players scored 3-point goals as the Orioles had nine 3-pointers in the game.

Along with Shillinger’s 24 points, Matthew Westhouse fought for rebounds and putbacks for 17 points.

Thursday’s match-up was just the fourth game played between the two schools. Ludington holds a four game win streak in the all-time series that began in 2016-2017.

Ludington plays two WMC games next week as they travel to Montague on Tuesday and host Whitehall on Friday.

OAKRIDGE (46)

Stephenson 1 0-0 2, Jennings 0 2-4 2, Cribbons 3 4-5 10, Danicek 2 2-3 7, Miller 5 0-0 10, Ruel 2 1-4 6, Primmer 0 1-2 1, Warmbogh 0 1-2 1, Maitland 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 12-22 46.

LUDINGTON (84)

Anthes 3 0-0 9, Killips 1 0-0 2, Holmes 2 1-2 7, Laman 1 0-0 2, Shillinger 9 4-4 24, C.Hackert 1 0-0 2, Gilchrist 3 1-2 7, Jones 1 2-2 5, Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Benz 1 0-0 2, Forfinski 1 0-0 3, Westhouse 6 4-4 17, L.Hackert 0 1-2 1. Totals: 30 13-16 84.

3 point goals—Oakridge (2): Danicek, Ruel. Ludington (9): Anthes, Holmes 2, Shillinger 2, Jones, Ramirez, Forfinski, Westhouse. Total fouls—Oakridge 14, Ludington 22. Fouled out—Oakridge: Ruel. Technical foul—Oakridge: Danicek. JV score–Ludington 70, Oakridge 47. Ludington scoring–Bluestein 0, Flanery 7, Gunsell 18, Patterson 0, Smith 10, Benz 10, Spunar 4, Wheaton 11, Gamez 10.