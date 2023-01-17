Ludington turned a narrow first quarter lead, 15-11, into an 18-point lead at the half and outscored Orchard View by 24 in the third on the way to a 71-29 West Michigan Lakes win on Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium.

The Orioles (12-0, 6-0 WMC Lakes) led by as much as seven in the first quarter, but Orchard View (2-7, 1-4 WMC Lakes) sank three 3-point goals to keep the Orioles within sight as the quarter closed out with Ludington in the lead, 15-11.

“I was impressed with how Orchard View came out tonight,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “They have some athletic kids… They came out and really fought and clawed and used their quickness to make it a little tough for us on the offensive end. To be able to do that for four quarters is probably another thing.”

The Cardinals scored five in the first minute of the second quarter and took a brief lead, 16-15, before Ludington junior Gage Jones hit a 3-point goal, was fouled and sank the free throw to bring the Orioles back in to the lead, 19-16, one Ludington would not relinquish again.

Jones scored nine points in the second quarter as the Orioles outscored Orchard View, 21-7, to take a 36-18 lead at the half.

“Gage Jones, in the first half when we were struggling a little bit, did a nice job breaking down the OV defense and getting the ball to the rim,” Shank added. “There were a lot of good contributions from all over the board.”

Ludington junior David Shillinger went on a rampage in the third quarter, scoring 19 of his game-high 26 points.

“That was one heck of an explosion by him (Shillinger) in the third quarter, nothing but the bottom of the net on every perimeter shot he took,” Shank said. “The havoc he was creating with his hands and his anticipation on the defensive end got himself and the rest of us a number of lay-ups.”

The Orioles — ranked No. 3 in the initial Division 2 Associated Press poll that included one first-place vote — wore down the Cardinals with the depth of their bench and tenacious defense throughout the third quarter.

Ludington held a 40-point lead, 60-20, when Shillinger hit for his third 3-point shot of the third quarter, with 3:30 remaining and the game switched to a running clock.

Orchard View scored in the first 30 seconds of the quarter, but was unable to secure another basket.

Both teams scored nine points in the final quarter to finish the game, 71-29, securing the conference victory for the Orioles.

“You are super proud when you come see the guys who don’t get as much playing time go out there and not only play but execute the things you are trying to do,” commented Shank. “I’m proud of that, too.”

Jones scored 14 points along with Shillinger’s 26 to lead the Orioles and Orchard View juniors Keith McAllister and B.J. Sewell, Jr. scored 10 apiece.

Ludington won for the third time in the all-time series and for the 81st time in the series that began in 1970-71.

Ludington is off until next Tuesday, Jan. 24, when they travel to Traverse City Central.

ORCHARD VIEW (29)

Oakes 1 0-0 3, McAllister 4 0-0 10, Sewell 3 1-1 10, Davis 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 1-3 29.

LUDINGTON (71)

Anthes 1 2-2 4, Holmes 1 2-2 5, Laman 1 0-0 2, Shillinger 9 4-4 26, C.Hackert 1 0-0 2, Stidham 1 0-0 2, Jones 4 4-4 14, Ramirez 2 1-2 7, Benz 0 2-2 2, Millspaugh 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 0 2-3 2, L.Hackert 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 18-21 71.

Orchard View;11;7;2;9;—;29

Ludington;15;21;26;9;—;71

3-point goals—Orchard View (6): Oakes, McAllister 2, Sewell 3. Ludington (9): Holmes, Shillinger 4, Jones 2, Ramirez 2. Total fouls—Orchard View 19, Ludington 13. Fouled out—Orchard View: Oakes. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Ludington 54, Orchard View 34. Ludington JV scoring—Gronstal 15, Flanery 2, Gunsell 11, Peterson 8, Patterson 3, Smith 2, Benz 3, Spunar 6, Wheaton 2, Gomez 2.