HAMLIN TWP. — Both the Ludington boys and girls bowling teams defeated Mason County Central in a bowling match-up on Wednesday at Stix Bowling Center in Hamlin Township.

The Orioles won 30-0 in the girls match and 16-14 in the team event for the boys.

In the first Baker match-up the scores were Ludington 81, Mason County Central 109. In the second Baker game, Ludington had 146 to Mason County Central’s 82.

In the first regular game, the Orioles were led by Grace Ashley with a 161. She was followed by Rylee Hardenburgh with a 150, Sophia Rupert with a 116, Karly Gokey with a 108 and Julia Gilchrist with a 104.

In the second game, Hardenburgh led the team with a 149 and she was followed by Rupert (125), Gilchrist (109), Gokey (109) and Ashley (98).

“Our Bakers were a little rough to begin with,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “But in the second Baker the girls really picked it up with a 146, that’s pretty decent for them.”

“It’s good to finally see everything coming together for them,” Bates continued. “They’ve been working really hard and trying to find the rhythm.”

In the boys Baker one game, Ludington had a 95 and Mason County Central had a 126. Baker two, Ludington 123, Mason County Central 121.

Ludington’s boys were led by Cameron Fetters with an 185 in an the first game followed by Darius Byrd with a 156, Dominic Reamer with a 148, Jaden Schultz with a 126 and Damion Ott with a 118.

The second game was led by Reamer’s 156. He was followed by Justin Lunde (136), Amari George (136), Fetters (136) and the tandem of Aidan Zinn and Ott (83).

“The boys…really wanted to take the win and worked hard to create the scores that they did,” Bates said. “For the individual games, they worked hard tonight to get their team total of a 733.”

“We’ve been spending a lot of time with both teams working on picking up our spares and…that showed tonight with their scores,” said Bates. “All in all, I am very proud of the way both teams won tonight.”