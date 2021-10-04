Ludington’s boys soccer won a close match on Monday evening, beating Shelby 2-0, in non-conference play at Oriole Field in Ludington.The Orioles were able to break a scoreless halftime tie with the two goals. Spencer Holmes and Ultan Ryan each scored goals and assists were recorded by Matthew Snyder and Spencer Holmes.
Goalkeeper Tiler Marrison had six saves on the way to recording a shutout in goal.
Ludington is now 15-2-1 on the season.
Ludington takes the field again at 5 p.m. on Thursday when it hosts Manistee.