The Ludington boys soccer team lost its opening game of the season, 8-0, to Reeths-Puffer Wednesday night at Oriole Field.
Shots were 18-6 in favor of Reeths-Puffer. Goalkeeper Gabe Gamez saved nine of 17 shots.
“We couldn’t get the ball to our top players,” Ludington soccer coach Kris Anderson said. “We couldn’t maintain possession. We couldn’t get the ball up to who our strength was. And then with we did get it to them, we didn’t get it to them with numbers. We kind of got it to them where they were on their own.”
Anderson said the lack of experience on the back end played a huge factor.
“When you’re real inexperienced on the back end and you go up against a team like (Reeths-Puffer) who are very talented, very experienced up front, and very strong — this was kind of a ‘welcome to varsity’ moment for a lot of our juniors who pretty much are all new varsity players this year,” Anderson said.
Anderson went on to say that once the team gets some more experience, things should “stabilize.”
“Once they gain some confidence and they gain belief in themselves, and we then can maintain some control and we can get the ball to Parker Wendt and Spencer Holmes and Ultan Ryan and Yebe (Boerema), we’re going to score some goals,” he said. “But we got to get things fixed in the back line so we can get the ball to them.”
This was the first game on the new artificial turf at Oriole Field. Anderson said it will help take some unpredictability way from the game.
“Tt’s gonna be nice in the fact that every time we go down there, we know it’s going to play the exact same way,” he said. “Whereas previously, you never knew how the game was going to play.”
The Orioles will travel to Fruitport for a quad on Saturday. The quad begins at 9 a.m.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington lost, 5-3, to Reeths-Puffer on Wednesday at Oriole Field.
Steele Stowe had one goal on a penalty kick, as well as two assists. JT Keith and Landon Ruboyianes scored one goal apiece.
Karson Knowles made several saves in net.