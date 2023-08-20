FRUITPORT — The Ludington boys soccer team went 1-1 at the Fruitport Invitational on Saturday at Fruitport High School.
In the first game, the Orioles beat Gaylord, 4-1. Ultan Ryan and Parker Wendt scored two goals apiece, with assists going to Yebe Boerema with two, Spencer Holmes and Alex Smith each getting one.
Ludington outshot Gaylord, 25-10. Gabe Gamez saved five of six shots and Caleb Sheldon saved both shots sent his way.
Things didn't go as well for the Orioles in the second game, losing to host Fruitport, 2-1. It was scoreless at halftime, then Ludington scored first on a goal by Aidan Malburg, assisted by Ultan Ryan.
Fruitport would score the next two goals to win the game. Gabe Games saved nine of 11 shots.
Ludington still outshot Fruitport, 18-11, despite the loss.
The Orioles are now 1-2 on the young season. They will play Cadillac on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Cadillac.