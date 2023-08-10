Ludington’s boys soccer team is looking to continue its conference-winning streak as the dawn of the 2023 season approaches.
The Orioles under Kris Anderson are coming off a conference title in the first year of the West Michigan Conference, and they are hoping to do that again in 2023.
“We should be a favorite in our conference,” Anderson said. “Our non-conference schedule is extremely tough. When you add teams like Spring Lake and Reeths-Puffer on your schedule, those two teams are pretty challenging. But I think we should be above .500.”
The Orioles lost a good amount of talent in the likes of Lucas Peterson, who’s running track for Lansing Community College, and Steven Stidham, who’s playing soccer at Cornerstone University, but still has a number of key returners. Top players include Spencer Holmes, Ryan Kandalec, Yebe Boerema and Mason Marrison.
Though he expects to compete for the conference title again, Anderson expects Whitehall, North Muskegon, and Manistee to be in the mix as well.
“North Muskegon and Whitehall kind of have a long history of strong soccer programs, so they’re gonna be there,” he said. “We were the only team that beat (Manistee, in conference) last year. I know they return quite a few people from last year’s team.”
One thing the team is really looking forward to is playing on the new field turf at Oriole Field.
“Our schedule is going to be completely flip-flop from what it has been in the past, where I would say two-thirds of our games were on grass previously, and now this year, two-thirds of our games are going to be on turf,” Anderson said. “Obviously, it’s gonna be a little bit faster. It’s gonna be a little bit cleaner as far as the way the ball moves and rolls on it. So we want to take advantage and adjust to that surface and make it become a home field for us as well. So that’s a big difference for us this year.”
The Orioles’ first game will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. against Reeths-Puffer at Oriole Field.