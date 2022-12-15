SPRING LAKE — Traveling to Spring Lake for a double dual meet, the Ludington swim team lost to Spring Lake, 105-75, and were victorious over Alma, 94-79.

“This was a double dual meet, meaning we had a meet against Spring Lake and Alma at the same time,” said Joe Schneider, Ludington swim coach. “We are starting to get over the sickness on the team and this was the first dual meets for some of our guys.”

Lucas Peterson took the lone first place for the Orioles, winning the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:26.47 and he swam a leg on the 200 freestyle relay. Molina had three second place swims in the 50 freestyle (24.17), 200 freestyle relay (1:45.36) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.60). Smith had a pair of second place finishes in the 500 freestyle in 6:20.28 and swam a leg of the 200 free relay, winning in 1:45.36.

Other swimmers taking second place finishes were Dylan Sniegowski in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.52, Ian Lundberg in diving with a 133.90 and Kyle Wendt in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.36.

“There were a few close races and most of the boys dropped time,” Schneider added. “We are looking forward to Christmas break to have some extra time to work on all the technical parts of swimming.”

Ludington is back in the pool on Saturday at Manistee for the Manistee Tri-Meet.

200-yard medley relay: 3-Kyle Wendt, Lucas Peterson, Dylan Sniegowski, Ignacio Molina, 2:00.42, 5-Rowen Vaara, Kaeden Carlsen, Trey Keson, Ian Lundberg, 2:18.37.

200-yard freestyle: 3-Rowen Vaara, 2:14.28, 4-Gavin Smith, 2:19.55, 9-Reinhold Heinrich, 2:42.63.

200-yard IM: 1-Peterson, 2:26.47, 2-Sniegowski, 2:28.52, 5-Ian Lundberg, 2:45.13.

50-yard freestyle: 2-Molina, 24.17. 7-Keson, 28.70, 10-Luke Kwietniewski, 30.29.

1-meter diving: 2-Lundberg, 133.90, 4-Grady Sailor, 108.65.

100-yard butterfly: 3-Sniegowski, 1:06.26, 4-Keson, 1:26.84.

100-yard freestyle: 8-Reinhold Heinrich, 1:12.09, 9-Arthur LeRoux, 1:27.22, 10-Joseph Kline 1:32.33.

500-yard freestyle: 2-Smith, 6:20.28, 3-Vaara, 6:20.40, 6-Wendt, 6:56.54.

200-yard freestyle relay: 2-Wendt, Peterson, Smith, Molina, 1:45.36, 6-Carter Anderson, Sailor, Keson, Kwietniewski, 2:05.79.

100 yard backstroke: 5-Wendt, 1:28.36, 6-Sailor, 1:47.94.

100 yard breaststroke: 2-Molina, 1:11.60, 4-Peterson, 1:15.33, 8-Carlsen, 1:36.79.

400-yard freestyle relay: 3-Vaara, Anderson, Smith, Sniegowski, 4:17.71, 5-Lundberg, Carlsen, Heinrich, Sailor, 4:58.42.