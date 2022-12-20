The Ludington boys basketball took a 30-8 first quarter lead against Montague in a game played at Hawley Gymnasium on Tuesday and turned it into an 82-46 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division win.

Ludington’s boys were firing on all cylinders when junior David Shillinger got the scoring started, hitting a 3-pointer just 14 seconds in to the game. The Orioles (5-0, 3-0 WMC Lakes) would take an 11-0 lead before Montague (3-2, 1-2 WMC Lakes) could score a basket at the 5:21 mark in the quarter.

Shillinger hit on two more 3-pointers in the quarter and senior Aidan Gilchrist scored a 3. Shillinger had 11 points in the quarter and Gilchrist had five.

Another highlight in the quarter was Matthew Westhouse’s hook shot over Montague’s 6-foot, 8-inch center, Isaiah Atchison, a move Westhouse used successfully several other times in the game.

At one point in the first half, a timeout was called with Ludington’s second five in the game. The five on the floor had increased the lead and were playing with a great deal of intensity and when the whistle blew for the timeout, the bench cleared and those sitting out raced to the players on the floor, congratulating them on a job well done.

“It takes a lot of effort and discipline to play this way,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “These guys really like each other, it is quite evident. They have been committed to athletics, not just basketball… and they have parents who are committed and have sacrificed to give them the opportunity to travel and experience a lot of athletics against good competition.”

The pace of the first quarter was intense and while the second quarter pace continued, the offensive output slowly slightly as both teams put 11 points on the scoreboard in the quarter. The Orioles took a 41-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. Seven Ludington players scored in the first half for an impressive team effort.

“I thought the first quarter was really, really where we want to be as a basketball team, setting the pace, sharing the ball, spacing the court, making quick decisions,” Shank said. “I thought we looked great for those first eight minutes. It is hard to maintain that for 32 minutes. The pace isn’t as hard to maintain, but making good decisions can be.”

Ludington had a little slower start in the third quarter as Shillinger’s 3-pointer with 6:16 remaining in the quarter was the first basket of the second half for the Orioles. In the meantime, Montague scored five points to bring the score to 44-24.

Shillinger scored nine points in the third quarter and Trey Forfinski added five, hitting a 3-point shot with just 10 seconds remaining in the quarter and giving the Orioles a 57-32 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Orioles again brought the firepower as they knocked down 25 points in the final quarter to win 82-46.

Westhouse scored six points in the final quarter, followed by Gilchrist with five and Shillinger with four. Senior Kol Anthes added a 3-pointer in the quarter.

Ludington’s total team effort was evident as 10 players put points on the scoreboard, 10 had steals and nine contributed with at least one assist and 11 players were on the floor in multiple quarters.

Leading all scorers in the game was Shillinger with 25 total points, followed by Westhouse with 16 and Gage Jones with nine.

Montague’s leading scorer was Braeden Johnston with nine and Rodney Brassfield with eight.

The Orioles are back on the court over the holidays when they take on Traverse City St. Francis on Dec. 29 in Grand Haven at the Lake Michigan Cup and Grand Haven on Dec. 30.

MONTAGUE (46)

Osborne 1 0-0 2, Johnston 4 0-0 9, Peterson 1 2-2 5, Olson 2 1-2 5, Raeth 1 0-2 2, Heiss 1 1-1 3, Atchison 3 0-0 6, K.Johnson 3 0-0 6, Brassfield 4 0-0 8. Totals: 20 4-7 46.

LUDINGTON (82)

Anthes 1 2-2 5, Killips 1 0-0 2, Laman 3 1-2 7, Shillinger 7 6-8 25, Gilchrist 2 0-0 5, Jones 4 0-1 9, Benz 2 0-3 4, Forfinski 2 0-0 5, Westhouse 8 0-0 16, Stidham 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 9-16 82.

3-point goals—Montague (2): Johnston, Petersen. Ludington (9): Shillinger (5), Gilchrist, Jones, Forfinski, Anthes. Total fouls—Montague 12, Ludington 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Ludington 41, Montague 34. Ludington scoring—Gronstal 6, Flanery 2, Gunsell 6, Peterson 1, Smith 7, Benz 5, Spunar 8, Wheaton 4, Gamez 2.