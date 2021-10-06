ADA — Ludington’s boys tennis team finished as the MHSAA Division 3 regional runner-up in a four-team race to be one of the teams to advance to the state tournament.

Host Forest Hills Eastern, ranked No. 9 in Division 3, ran away with the regional championship with 31 points. That left one last automatic qualifier with Ludington vying with Whitehall, Spring Lake and Coopersville.

Ludington won the battle for second place amongst those schools. The Orioles edged out Spring Lake for second with 17 points, followed by Spring Lake with 14, Whitehall with 13 and Coopersville with 11.

“We knew the move up to Division 3 this year would definitely offer some challenges in getting to the state finals. However, it was the goal the boys remained focused on. And they showed up (Wednesday) and earned a trip to Midland next week to compete in the finals tournament,” Ludington coach Rob Killips said.

The finals will be Oct. 15 and 16 in the Midland area.

Andrew Barz and Nathaniel Seymour in No. 4 doubles were flight winners. Flight runners-up included No. 4 singles player Reece Ward, No. 1 doubles team of Robby Killips and Jack Stidham, No. 2 doubles tandem of Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas,and in No. 3 doubles pairing of Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston.

“Our doubles teams did a fantastic job. Andrew and Nathaniel won their flight after losing to this (Forest Hills) Eastern (team) a week ago in Allegan. Ben and Jacob came out and beat a Whitehall team they lost to Saturday in the conference tournament, beating them 6-0, 6-1. Ben and Jacob were so locked in they played the best match I have ever seen them play,” said Killips.

Killips credits Johnston for his leadership and work in the off-season.

“Overall it was an excellent day. But it all started last year after our loss to Big Rapids in the modified regional. Johnston has gathered groups to play any chance they can since last October. This one really is all about the boys, their dedication and their effort. To accomplish this with the jump in division truly is special,” said Killips.