The Ludington boys tennis team may have come up a bit short in the first Ludington Quad earlier this week, but it came on top this time around as it took home first place on Friday at the Ludington Tennis Courts.
The Orioles scored 18 points as a team, which was enough for the victory. Maple City Glen Lake finished second with 15, Grand Haven finished third with 12, and East Kentwood finished fourth with 3.
“This was our third all day tournament in four days,” Ludington coach Rob Killips said. “And it was critical as Glen Lake will be one of the top teams in our regional. The team came out ready to play, and we were able to win against very good competition.”
Ludington won in the No. 2 and No. 4 singles, as well as the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4 doubles. They also finished as the runner-up in the No. 3 singles.
“Right now I really like how we are playing,” Killips said. “We have gotten better each tournament and the players handled the long week extremely well. Now we just need to continue to get better as the season goes along. I am proud of all these players for their efforts and success this week.”
Flight Winners for Ludington: No. 2 singles Charles Kolb, No. 4 singles Reece Ward, No. 1 doubles Will James / Chaz Leonard, No. 2 doubles Ryan Higely / Oliver Kolb, No. 4 doubles Jonah Bluestein / Christian Serna
Flight Runner-Ups: No. 3 singles Jack Stidham